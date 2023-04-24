Celebrities losing their cool during interviews and with paparazzi is not unheard of. Recently, the star that has been caught in this heated moment is Pete Davidson. The otherwise calm and composed comedian-actor has been recently spotted shoving away a fan angrily as he tried to grab him. The video of Pete getting frustrated is doing the rounds on social media and has left the netizens divided. While some are supporting the comedian, some are not okay with his rude response. Scroll on to learn more.

Pete is usually considered one of the wittiest celebrities in Hollywood. His cool demenour and ‘laugh-it-off’ attitude are lauded by his fans. Even his controversial statement about his ex-girlfriends is delivered in a funny manner. Hence it was quite surprising to look at him losing his cool in a public space.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor attended New York Knicks basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden recently. After the game ended, Pete Davidson was surrounded by his fans who wanted to take selfies with him. While the crowd gathered around him, there was one particular fan who invaded his personal space. He put his arm around the actor that annoyed him. He shoved him aside angrily and immediately regained his calm. A video shared by the page called DailyLoud on Twitter shows the incident clearly.

Take A Look:

Pete Davidson pushes a fan away at Knicks game pic.twitter.com/OAig1D5d5a — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 24, 2023

Right after pushing the man aside, Pete Davidson clicked selfies with another woman and the fans waiting around. The clip has divided the internet into two groups. While some called the fan’s behaviour totally unacceptable, some accused the actor of being rude. Here’s what they commented –

One said, “I’m surprised that he has fans. It’s amazing how many people worship celebrities that hate them. That’s why I like Twitter. I’ll never try to meet a celebrity, or buy anything because of them, if they show contempt for the working class on Twitter.”

Another wrote, “Ungrateful as hell. Pete Davidson should go to jail”

A user added, “Please don’t forget, your achievements are given by every fan, I believe he will release an apology video soon，If not, then he doesn’t deserve it all.”

Another netizen mentioned, “Kim withdrawals”

Some fans came to Pete’s defence and said, “Imagine thinking u have access to someone’s personal space because u watched one of their comedy specials”

Another one said, “PERSONAL SPACE & his arm looks like it was around him. Ppl have boundaries u can just touch everybody! Everyone isn’t going to have the same reaction”

One more fans wrote, “Why paint Pete Davidson in a negative light for this? This random stranger completely invaded his personal space…the push was more than warranted”

Let us know what you think of Pete Davidson’s reaction and stay tuned to Koimoi for more details.

