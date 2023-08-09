Rihanna needs no introduction. The Barbadian singer – who is an ace businesswoman with brands like Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and Fenty Skin, among others, has expanded her lingerie fashion line to now include stylish maternity wear for mothers. Yes, the mother of one – who is pregnant with her second child, has unveiled comfortable and stylish bras for new mothers.

The ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ singer let the world – especially the new mommies and mommies-to-be, know about her latest offerings by flaunting the product in an empowering photoshoot with her son Baby RZA. Scroll below to check it out!

Shared by savagexfenty on Instagram with the caption, “Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA 🫶🏾 #SavageXMaternity,” the images see Rihanna breastfeeding Baby RZA dressed in a simple but stylish Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette.

The pictures show Rihanna breastfeeding Baby RZA – who’s dressed in a pair of savagexfenty shorts, and she flaunts her cleav*ge and smile at the camera. The pregnant Barbadian singer-businesswoman opted for glossy cherry lipstick and hard her black bangs covering her eyes as she dotted on her baby boy – who looked blissful with his tummy full.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvtGft6LRmB/?img_index=3

Available in three colours – Black Caviar, Platinum Grey and Navy Blue and a variety of sizes ranging from XS to 4X; Rihanna’s Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette cost INR 4,014 / USD $44.95. RiRi’s maternity lingerie line also includes Savage Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette (priced at INR 4,461/ USD$49.95) in multiple colours and Floral Lace Maternity Bralette (INR 4,461/ USD$49.95)

Proud of Rihanna for launching the maternity line, one wrote, “Not her coming out with these after i just found out I’m pregnant!!❤️ take all my monies”

Another commented, “I remember in 2020 when I was breastfeeding I was like damn Riri needs to sell us fashionable maternity bras 😩. Now I need another baby”

A third added, “I’ve been looking forward to a maternity line even though I don’t have any kids 🤣”

What do you think of Rihanna’s maternity line? Let us know in the comments.

