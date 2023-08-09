Rihanna is one of the biggest R&B singers out there raking in billions despite not releasing an album for the last few years. The road to her stardom was, of course, not an easy one and the crooner has always been open about it. In one of her earlier interviews, Rihanna shared how difficult it was to make it big as a young Black woman. And, also how she still deals with racism. Scroll down to know more.

Rihanna, on the personal front, is currently enjoying her second pregnancy with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She first gave birth to her son RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13, 2022. And, the second baby is already on its way.

Circling back to Rihanna’s earlier interview, as per The Independent, when asked when she first became aware of race in a different way after moving from Barbados to New York, Rihanna asserted, “When I started to experience the difference- or even have my race be highlighted it was mostly when I would do business deals. And, you know, that never ends, by the way. It’s still a thing.” The singer continued, “Everyone’s cool with a young black woman singing, dancing, partying and looking hot, but that when it comes time to negotiate, to broker a deal, she is suddenly made aware of her blackness.”

The Grammy-winning crooner added that she has been motivated by the prejudice she faced in the industry. “It’s the thing that makes me want to prove people wrong. It almost excites me; I know what they’re expecting, and I can’t wait to show them that I’m here to exceed those expectations,” said Rihanna.

The Umbrella hitmaker further shared, “People are judging you because you’re packaged a certain way- they’ve been programmed to think a black man in a hoodie means grab your purse a little tighter.”

RiRi concluded, “For me, it comes down to smaller issues, scenarios in which people can assume something of me without knowing me, just by my packaging.”

