Ariana Grande has been in the headlines for quite some time now owing to her personal life. The singer-actress has parted ways with Dalton Gomez and is now reportedly in a relationship with Ethan Slater, who is also going through a divorce. While Grande’s past relationships are being widely discussed by netizens, a few Disney cast members and Universal theme park employees have reported problematic behaviour put forward by the singer.

Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in 2021 in an intimate ceremony. She left her fans in surprise with her wedding pictures. However, the two have been separated since earlier this year.

Amid the controversy surrounding Ariana Grande’s alleged linkup with Ethan Slater, a Tiktok user named Teresa Jack, revealed how Disney Guest Relations cast members dislike the singer to a whole another level due to her problematic behaviour. She referred to the cast members as plaids, their informal name due to the vests they wear, and revealed their experience of escorting Grande through the park.

She said, “If you happen to know any plaids, they will tell you that Ariana Grande is the rudest person that has ever graced the parks.” Teresa continued, “I can’t tell you how many of them I’ve met that will not guide her around the parks anymore.

“If you happen to know any plaids, they will tell you that Ariana Grande is the rudest person that has ever graced the parks,” Teresa shares. “I can’t tell you how many of them I’ve met that will not guide her around the parks anymore. I had a friend who was working on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ ride and Tina Fey came through with a plaid, and they just had her cut the line, put her in on a boat with everybody else… and then she met her plaid at the end of the ride.” But, this was not the case with the 7 Rings singer as she “shuts down the entire ride” to have the ride or a building to herself. This makes the guests wait for hours in line.She claimed that Grande is often “rude to service industry people.”

Well, her rude behaviour was not restricted to Disney cast members but was also put forward before Universal theme park employees. Reilly, who has previously worked at Universal as a scare actor, opened up about Grande’s rude behaviour and recalled how there was a sudden break at the haunted house only because the singer was visiting and people were not allowed to enter the house. She added, “All of a sudden, a group of bodyguards, Ariana Grande and her dog came through.” While Reilly thought of it as an opportunity to meet Ariana, she soon realised “Ariana was being super rude to the team members.”

She added, “She was demanding free food, she was pissed off because they would have to clear the house, then let her walk through and she was being impatient because there had to be time to clear the guests out of the park so she could have her own experience going to the houses.”

Let us know your thoughts on these bizarre experiences that people had while serving Ariana Grande in the space below.

