Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself embroiled in yet another storm of scandal as former employee Phillip Pines accuses the music mogul of sexual battery, harassment, and even sex trafficking during his employment.

The explosive allegations paint a shocking picture of Diddy’s alleged behavior, from orchestrating ‘Freak Offs’ and ‘Wild King Nights’ sex parties to forcing Pines into degrading tasks such as sourcing drugs, alcohol, and sex toys for these events.

The aftermath reportedly involved cleaning up biohazardous materials like bodily fluids, used condoms, and drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Pines was Treated ‘Like an Animal Playing Fetch’

The legal documents claim Pines was treated “like an animal playing fetch” to prove his loyalty, with duties beyond the pale—everything from preparing hotel suites for Diddy’s hedonistic gatherings to tipping hotel staff for their silence.

Among the items Pines told the court he routinely stocked at the disgraced media mogul command included “red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, Astro glide, towels, illegal drugs and power banger sex machines,” per TMZ.

Phillip Pines was Forced to Work Even After He Tested Covid Positive

The chaos reportedly extended into the COVID-19 pandemic, as Pines alleges Diddy forced him to work near him despite testing positive for the virus in November 2020, silencing any inquiries about the health risks at high-profile events like Diddy’s 2020 birthday party in Turks and Caicos.

Sean Diddy Comb’s Refuted the Allegations

Diddy’s legal team continues to vehemently deny the allegations, asserting his innocence in this and other lawsuits, including federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges filed in September.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor,” his legal team said. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

