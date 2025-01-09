In a recently surfaced and deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’ character, Nicepool, has ignited controversy. Justin Baldoni’s attorney claims the clip is a clear jab at his client.

The viral moment, which features Reynolds sporting a man bun—long associated with Baldoni—has set off a firestorm of accusations.

Lawyer Lashes Out at Ryan Reynolds

During a heated interview with Megyn Kelly, Bryan Freedman, Baldoni’s lawyer, aimed at the Deadpool star, accusing him of trivializing sexual harassment.

He argued that if a woman is sexually harassed, it’s essential to take the matter seriously, file complaints, and not turn it into a joke, as the scene allegedly does.

“If your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni. You don’t make fun of the situation. You take it very seriously,” Freedman insisted. “You file HR complaints, raise the issue, and follow a legal process.”

“What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke,” he added. “Again, if somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue.”

The Controversial Scene: A Dig at Justin Baldoni?

The scene shows Nicepool gushing over Blake Lively’s character, Ladypool, and making a questionable remark about her post-baby appearance.

“Oh my goodness, wait til you’ve seen Ladypool,” Reynolds gushed of Lively’s character. “She is gorgeous. She had a baby too, and [you] can’t even tell.”

Social media erupted, with many dissecting the scene and drawing parallels to Lively’s role as a florist in ‘It Ends With Us,’ pointing out what seemed to be a veiled dig at Baldoni.

Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Baldoni’s legal team also claims that Reynolds’ behavior in the scene is linked to the ongoing legal drama surrounding the actor.

Lively, who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni in December 2024, has accused him and his PR team of orchestrating a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

Baldoni denied these accusations, labeling them as false and defamatory.

Meanwhile, Reynolds has not publicly commented on the growing legal mess, though he appeared at the National Board Awards with a cheerful demeanor. At the same time, Baldoni’s attorney clarified that legal action against Lively is very much on the table.

