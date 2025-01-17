Ever since pictures of Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner hanging out first came out, the rumor mill started churning out a lot of buzz. Rumors of the two dating began circulating on the Internet, and fans wondered if this was their idea of giving romance a second try after their respective divorces.

A new report has claimed that even though things are very early, their friends have been rooting for this pairing and want them to start dating each other. Here’s what we know about Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner and their blooming friendship amidst their recent sightings in public places.

Are Jennifer Lopez & Kevin Costner’s Friends Rooting For Them?

According to In Touch Weekly, the singer and the actor have met many times since they worked in the same industry. But this was the first time they met while both were single. Jennifer and Kevin were once spotted at a bar and once at an apparel store in Aspen.

She allegedly expressed her love of Yellowstone and shared how disappointing it was to see him exit the show. “He was hugely flattered,” an insider told the portal, adding, “She was quick to let him know she adores Horizon, too, which went a long way to stroke his ego.” They claimed that timing is key, and there’s a possibility they gave romance a try.

“Pals on both sides think that Jennifer and Kevin would make a super fun match,” the source stated. Meanwhile, another source told Closer Online, “Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man.” He is successful and commands much respect in the industry and among peers.

Jennifer Lopez & Kevin Costner’s Alleged Bonding

Jennifer likes “how passionate Kevin is about making movies, and he’s also a musician,” which is why they have a couple of things in common. “Kevin is also someone who has taken a lot of big gambles on himself,” like she has. Since few people in Hollywood have funded their own projects, they immediately bonded over the commonality very quickly.

On the other hand, he respects how fit and inspiring she is, proving that age is just a number. The report alleged that things between them were in the early stages, but he sent her “a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne.” The two have allegedly also been talking every day and hope to meet up often.

Though they do not want to rush into anything after their last relationships didn’t end well, they are open to starting to connect. For the unversed, she got divorced from Ben Affleck, and he got divorced from Christine Baumgartner. The romance rumors have yet to be confirmed or refuted by either of them.

