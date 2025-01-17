David Lynch, the iconic director of Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet, tragically passed away after being forced to evacuate his home due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the Mirror reported. The update comes as the state continues to grapple with the deadly blaze.

The wildfires have claimed at least 27 lives, with search efforts intensifying as officials deploy cadaver dogs to locate victims buried beneath debris.

David Lynch’s Family Issued a Statement After His Death

David’s family shared the news of his passing on social media but did not specify a cause of death. “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” the statement read.

They added, “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. “But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’” The family added, “It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

David Lynch’s Long Battle With Emphysema

Previously diagnosed with emphysema, a condition that made breathing difficult. David’s health reportedly worsened after his evacuation due to the Sunset Fire. In recent months, he required supplemental oxygen just to walk, and sources claim this health decline contributed to his passing.

David had long struggled with his condition, a result of decades of smoking, and had announced his diagnosis in 2020. He had been forced to halt his career, fearing complications from COVID-19.

The acclaimed filmmaker, known for his surreal and dreamlike films such as The Elephant Man, Dune, and Eraserhead, leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking cinema.

David was also recognized with multiple prestigious awards, including a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and an Honorary Academy Award. He was also nominated for four Academy Awards for his work.

