Dune: Part Three — Everything You Need to Know About the Next Epic Installment!

Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune and Dune: Part 2 was a massive success at the box office. Based on Frank Herbert’s novels, the first two movies adapted the first novel in the series and focused on the character of Paul Atreides.

Dune has seen various adaptations over the years, but Villeneuve’s take has elevated the sci-fi/fantasy epic into a true Hollywood blockbuster. With Dune: Part Two performing impressively at the box office, grossing $714.4 million, a third film was evident. Moreover, the third chapter in the series will adapt the second novel, Dune: Messiah, and be a perfect conclusion to Paul Atreides’ journey.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dune: Part Three.

Dune: Part Three Confirmation

Villeneuve has teased the production start time to wrap up Paul Atreides’ arc in the final chapter of Dune. As he hints, he’s “in the writing zone right now. ” He explained that Herbert’s work takes a lot of time to adapt.

The director said, “As Herbert did with Dune: Messiah, I think doing something completely different would be great. The story takes place about 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey and story are different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world, it’s a new film with new circumstances.”

Regarding the filming start date, Villeneuve shared the potential filming of Dune: Part Three in 2025. However, Warner Bros. has not yet officially green-lit Dune: Part Three but will likely give the go-ahead given Dune: Part Two’s positive success. Besides, Legendary has already confirmed the development of the Part Three script.

Dune: Part Three Cast

The second novel, Dune: Messiah, will be set 12 years after the events of the first Dune novel and will likely see several returning characters. Of course, Timothee Chalamet will return as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan. Other returning characters include Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, Rebecca Fergusson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck.

Dune: Part Three Story

In the second novel, Dune: Messiah, Paul Atreides isn’t just a visionary; he’s now the emperor of the known universe who ignites a religious fervor among the Fremen who push for a war that could claim billions of lives. Paul will be seen in control of his ancestral memories and visions while he struggles to prevent humanity’s destruction and fend off assassination plots from envious royal houses. Moreover, his consort, Princess Irulan, opposes him, even trying to stop Chani from bearing his heir as Paul refuses to have children with her.

