​Robert Pattinson might be trading his Bat-suit for a still suit, as he’s reportedly in talks to join Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune 3. According to Nexus Point News, the buzz is that he could portray Scytale, a shapeshifting villain from Frank Herbert’s Dune: Messiah. This character is known for plotting to overthrow Paul Atreides, adding a new layer of intrigue to the saga. ​

​Pattinson’s potential involvement in Dune 3 aligns with his recent trend of taking on diverse and challenging roles. From his acclaimed performance in The Batman to his role in Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, he’s been expanding his acting repertoire. Joining the Dune universe would be another exciting step in his career.​

​While details about Dune 3 are still under wraps, the film is expected to adapt Dune: Messiah, continuing Paul Atreides’ epic story. With Robert Pattinson possibly stepping into the role of Scytale, fans can anticipate a compelling addition to the franchise’s complex narrative.

Robert Pattinson To Play New Villain In Dune: Part Three?

​Hold on to your still suits, spice lovers. Robert Pattinson might just be heading to Arrakis and not as a moody, brooding hero this time (well, maybe still moody, but definitely evil). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson is reportedly being eyed to play the next big bad in Dune: Part Three, and the internet is already thirsting for it. The role in question? Scytale, a shapeshifting Face Dancer (yep, that’s as creepy and sci-fi cool as it sounds) who wants to take down none other than Paul Atreides himself.

​The movie, based on Frank Herbert’s Dune: Messiah, will pick up over a decade after the events of Dune: Part Two. Paul (Timothée Chalamet) is now ruling the universe and dealing with enemies disguised as anyone. ​If Pattinson does nab the part, expect things to get delightfully weird and wildly intense. The man who brought us sad Batman, a chaotic lighthouse roommate, and a mysterious clone guy in Mickey 17 might now become the ultimate shape-shifting threat in the desert.

Who Is Scytale In Dune Part 3?

​So, who exactly is Scytale in Dune: Part Three, and why is the internet buzzing at the thought of Robert Pattinson donning that sinister smile? Well, strap in because this guy is no ordinary villain. Scytale is a Tleilaxu Face Dancer (yes, that name is as freaky as it sounds), a genetically engineered shapeshifter bred by the mysterious Bene Tleilax. Imagine a villain who can literally become anyone, slip into your inner circle, charm you with lies, and then yank the rug from under your empire. Yeah, Scytale isn’t just evil. He’s calculated, creepy, and weirdly persuasive.

​In the Dune: Messiah book, Scytale masterminds a massive conspiracy against Paul Atreides (aka Muad’Dib, aka Timothée Chalamet in full space-prophet mode). The guy’s not just plotting Paul’s political downfall. He goes full Shakespearean by offering Paul the resurrection of his beloved Chani for a price. Spoiler alert: it’s a trap.

​If Pattinson lands the role (he’s reportedly circling it, per THR), it will be electric. He’s already proven his chops in broody, morally gray roles, from The Lighthouse to The Batman, and Scytale might just be the perfect sci-fi snake in the grass for him.

​Plus, with Dune 2’s Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) setting the bar sky-high for on-screen villainy, the next big bad must bring serious energy. Scytale’s got it, and Pattinson could make him unforgettable. Throw in a few shapeshifts, some messed-up psychology, and a threat to Paul’s kids, and you’ve got the makings of a villain we’ll love to hate.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Simon Pegg Reveals He Attempted To Cast Nick Frost In This Major Star Trek Role: “Pitched It Multiple Times”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News