The behind-the-scenes vibe on the Batman sets was just as intense (and bizarre) as the brooding Gotham streets on screen. Robert Pattinson stepped into the boots of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which hit theaters in March 2022. But while the trailers teased a dark, gritty reboot, Pattinson’s off-camera antics added some unexpected flavor. During an interview with BBC Radio 1, he admitted to stealing socks from the set, like, a lot of them.

“It’s impossible to take anything home from it. I did get a lot of socks. All of my socks are all from Batman. I kept getting told by Warner Bros., ‘You know, it’s fine to have a few, but you take them every day. How many socks do you need? Because we’ve been shooting for a year.’”

But socks weren’t the only thing he kept himself busy with. He also spent downtime in the bat suit making ambient electronic music inside a tent. Just picture that: Pattinson hunched over synth pads with the cowl resting beside him.

And yes, the Bat-suit did have a weird kind of power. The actor revealed how his presence in full costume made things a little spooky on set. He said in the same interview:

“It has such a kind of totemic power… The crew looked a little bit scared. It’s really weird. If you don’t say anything and you’re just standing there, people get freaked out by it.”

He even tried to reinvent the bat voice. Instead of going full growl like Bale or Affleck, he whispered. Literally. For two weeks. Until they shut it down. Classic Pattinson swings for the weird and artistic every time.

Way back in 2019, when he first got cast, the internet was nearly combusted. Twilight memes returned with a vengeance, and fans weren’t convinced this sparkly vampire could handle Gotham’s darkest corners. Pattinson knew he had a hill to climb and confessed that even talking about Batman made him nervous.

But that all changed once the first trailers dropped. The mood? Cinematic. Gritty. Very noir. The buzz flipped. People started seeing Pattinson as not just a fit, but a force.

When the film dropped in 2022, critics ate it up. CNN called his take “terrific” and praised the film’s Dirty Harry energy. IGN dubbed him a “broken man” and a “sad weirdo,” embracing the emotional wreckage behind Bruce Wayne’s cold stare.

And that’s what made it click. Pattinson brought rawness, awkwardness, and a little indie chaos into the Batcave. Whether he was swiping socks or haunting the crew in silence, he made The Batman his own.

It wasn’t just a role. It was a vibe. A weird one. But it worked.

