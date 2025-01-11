Ariana Grande recently clarified her relationship with cosmetic injectables, dispelling any confusion after a playful remark during her Rising Star Award acceptance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3.

Despite joking about her appearance, the Wicked told Entertainment Tonight that she remains clean from botox and fillers for four years. She first opened up about the decision in a September 2023 Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

Ariana Grande: Embracing Age With Confidence

Reflecting on her journey, Ariana Grande shared how stepping away from treatments allowed her to embrace her natural aging process, celebrating the fine lines that come with smiles and tears. As a founder of her brand, R.E.M Beauty, she remains committed to transparency, promising to share openly if she ever chooses to revisit injectables.

However, for now, the Wicked star is embracing her “well-earned” lines and self-confidence. “I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder, as the founder of r.e.m. beauty,” she said, referring to the makeup brand she founded in November 2021.

The Pressure Of Beauty Standards

Grande has also been candid about the pressures of Hollywood’s unattainable beauty standards. In a recent interview, she spoke emotionally about the scrutiny she’s faced since her teenage years, often feeling like a “specimen in a Petri dish” under constant observation.

“I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it,” Grande told French content creator Crazy Sally in an interview released on December 5.

While she acknowledges the weight of public commentary on her appearance, Grande now prioritizes self-love and the support of those close to her, no longer allowing criticism to take root in her life. “I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I’m beautiful. But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like. It’s been a resident in my life since I was 17,” she continued.

“I just don’t invite it in anymore. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on. I have so much love. It’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore,” the Sweetener creator added. Most recently, Grande turned heads at the 2025 Golden Globes in a vintage Haute Couture Hubert de Givenchy gown from Spring/Summer 1996, showing her continued ability to merge timeless elegance with modern confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Angelina Jolie’s Kids Urge Her To Reveal Her Side Of The Story In Bitter Brad Pitt Divorce Batt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News