Vicky Kaushal & Janhvi Kapoor’s New Commercial Is Cute & Sass At The Same Time

Both Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor are one of the most talented actors in B-Town. While Vicky has left everyone impressed with his films like Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Janhvi also managed to steal several hearts with her debut in Dhadak. Now, the unimaginable happened and these two stars finally came together for a commercial.

Yes, you read that right. The two actors have collaborated for a commercial shoot for a clothing brand and we have to say that the result is quite impressive. As Diwali is around the corner, the ad is focused on traditional wear and Janhvi and Vicky can be seen cutely flirting with each other while showing off their clothes.

In the video, we see Vicky and Janhvi competing with each other to get compliments from other people. They wear different ethnic clothes and flaunt it around the party to get compliments. From Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak to Vicky’s popular ‘Josh’ dialogue, everything gets a mention in this advertisement. Vicky sports trendy kurta-and-waistcoat combos and Janhvi steals the hearts in colourful kurtis. This is one of the cutest commercial that we have seen. And we sure once you see the commercial, you will wish to see them in a film too. Check out the commercial right here:

Workwise, the two will team up with for Karan Johar magnum opus Takht also starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky will also be seen in Bhoot and Sardar Udham Singh. As for Janhvi, she will be seen in Gunja Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi is also roped in for Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan.

