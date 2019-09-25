Amitabh Bachchan To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Bollywood Celebrates

Amitabh Bachchan has been actively working in the Bollywood industry for around 50 years. In these 50 years, he has been honoured with so many awards for his impeccable work. Now the megastar is all set to be honoured with the most prestigious awards of the Indian film industry and that is Dada Saheb Phalke award.

Union Minister of I&B, Prakash Javedkar took to Twitter and made the announcement. He wrote, “The legend Amitabh Bachchan, who entertained and inspired for two generations, has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him.”

Many stars from film fraternity like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth and others also took to the microblogging site to congratulate him.

“Congratulations dear Amitabh Bachchan ji. You richly deserve this commendable honour.” tweeted Rajinikanth.

Congratulations dear @SrBachchan ji !!! You richly deserve this commendable honour !!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 24, 2019

Karan Johar’s tweet read as, “The most inspiring legend of Indian cinema! He is a bona-fide rockstar! I am honoured and proud to be in the era of Amitabh Bachchan. The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Amitabh Bachchan!”

The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan https://t.co/wPepdsbugL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2019

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “There is no mention of Indian cinema without this legend! He has redefined cinema with every role and deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions!”

There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward https://t.co/sBJ7aHlGCI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

Even Big B’s son Abhishek shared his excitement and pride as he tweeted, “Overjoyed and so, so proud!”

Big B’s career has been truly inspirational for everyone in the entertainment industry. He had his own ups and lows but sailed through them like a pro. Even at this age, he is giving back to back successful films.

Last seen in Badla, Amitabh Bachchan promises an interesting lineup of films like Brahmastra and more.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!