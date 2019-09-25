Gangubai: Alia Bhatt Has Started Prep For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next; Here’s Exactly When The Project Begins!

Alia Bhatt who was a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Salman Khan was left midway when the movie got shelved. She already allotted her dates for the project and had no scripts to do in the meanwhile. But as SLB promised that he would make a movie with Alia so he started working on a script soon after. He has been working on ‘Gangubai‘ for quite some time and with Inshallah getting shelved, he decided that he wants to take Gangubai ahead.

A source close to the development, revealed to us that Alia has given her nod for the same and movie is expected to go on floors next month. He said, “After Inshallah got shelved, Sanjay Leela Bhansali promised to do another film with Alia Bhatt. He has been wanting to make Gangubai for a while now, and when he narrated the script to Alia, she was equally excited to come on board. The duo mutually decided on the film in a short span, and are now gearing up to take the film on floors in October.”

He further added, “The film will kick off with the Mumbai schedule. Alia has already started her prep for the role by attending acting workshops with SLB and his team. She needs to have a certain body language and speak in a certain accent, which is the main reason for workshops”

