Gaddala Konda Ganesh: Varun Tej Thanks Ram Charan & Jr.NTR For THIS Reason

Tollywood heartthrob Varun Tej is over the moon following the success of his latest release Gaddala Konda Ganesh. Varun who was yesterday present at the success event of his film had all thanks to say for actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

Varun who is overwhelmed following all the appreciation and applauds which he has been receiving from his colleagues and the audience yesterday at the success event of the film in Hyderabad stated that he was extremely nervous a day before the film’s release especially after learning that the makers have been asked by the Telangana High Court to change the film’s name. It was then when he approached Ram Charan at the latter’s home where Jr.NTR was also present and the duo eased his stress and gave him confidence that everything will be alright.

As Varun said, “Respecting the sentiments of those who protested against the film’s original title the makers had to change the film’s name from Valmiki to Gaddalakonda Ganesh. A day before the film’s release the director was busy with some important press meet and rest of the team were busy with the release related works and I was under tremendous pressure followed by the stress when I came to know that the film’s title will be changed at last minute before its release and so I called Ram Charan and explained him the entire situation, he being a supportive colleague asked me to visit him at his home, and as I went to his place JR. NTR was already present there and I explained the entire situation to them. Following which the duo helped me calm down. I’m really thankful to both of them for helping me come out of that situation.”

Talking about Gaddala Konda Ganesh, the Varun starrer is been helmed by Harish Shankar and it is been produced by Mickey J Meyer under 14 Reels Entertainment Production House.

