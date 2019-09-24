Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Tuesday unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film “ByPass Road“.

In the poster, Neil looks scared as a knife is placed close to his neck.

When Neil Nitin Mukesh was 'caught between life and death'
Neil Nitin Mukesh Unveils Bypass Road’s Motion Poster & Says It’s His Best Experience Till Date

“That moment when you are caught between life and death,” Neil captioned the video.

The film marks the directorial debut of the actor’s brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. It is set to hit the screens on November 1.

Bypass Road” is a thriller that features Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic.

“The thriller genre is my forte. I started my film innings with ‘Johnny Gaddaar‘. This has to be the best experience in my career till date. I always wonder why limited filmmakers make good thrillers,” said Neil.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here