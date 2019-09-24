Hina Khan Embraces Wondrous Moments By The Sea & Greenery – See Photos

Hina Khan always amazes us with her gorgeous photos. She is very active on her Instagram page and almost every day, she shares a new post. From her gym videos to the pics from the sets, Hina keeps us all updated with everything she is doing.

Today, she shared some candid shots as she enjoys the greenery and sea breeze around. Her caption is quite inspiring and motivating. In her caption, the former Bigg Boss contestant gives a message about how a person should embrace themself.

The actress captioned her photos, “Embrace all that is you..Embrace the moment.. Embrace the glorious mess you are..”

Take a look at the pics below:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It was Hina’s second daily soap after her debut drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan played the negative role of Komolika. Fans enjoyed her performance and love her stunning appearances in the show. However, Hina Khan had to quit the show to focus on her film career.

Currently, Hina Khan is shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film. This film will mark her debut in the Hindi film industry.

