El Camino: Mike Ehrmantraut AKA Jonathan Banks Part Of The Film? The Actor Makes An Interesting Revelation

Every Breaking Bad fan is excited about the film El Camino. The film will take forward Jesse Pinkman AKA Aaron Paul’s story after he fled away in a car. Bryan Cranston’s character Walter White is shown dead in the last episode.

Even though Walt died, people are hoping they get to see him in El Camino. Another character the fans want to see in the film is of Mike Ehrmantraut played by actor Jonathan Banks. Even his character dies in the series, but well, fans hope he will appear at least in flashbacks.

Recently, at Emmy Awards 2019’s Red Carpet, Jonathan Banks was asked if he’s a part of the film or not. Well, his answer is hilarious but hints that he is a part of El Camino.

Jonathan Banks quipped, “They’ll hit me in the head for saying this. But yes, why not? I mean, none of those guys hit very hard anyway.”

Now we are even more excited about the film.

Recently, the makers shared a new promo in which he is scared listening to the news that he’s wanted by the police.

El Camino is helmed by Vince Gilligan and it will be streaming on Netflix on October 11, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!