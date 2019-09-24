El Camino Teaser: Jesse Pinkman AKA Aaron Paul Is Terrified For A Reason

Breaking Bad starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got over years ago, but people still discuss it and its ending. A few weeks ago, Netflix announced El Camino, a movie which is a sequel to the series and fans’ happiness and excitement knew no bounds. In El Camino, we will get to see Jesse Pinkman’s journey after he escaped in a car with Walter White’s help.

A few hours ago, the makers shared another promo and we finally get to see Jesse Pinkman in it. In the promo, Jesse is sitting in the same car ‘El Camino‘ and listening to the radio broadcast where the RJ is talking about the deaths inside a house in Albuquerque. The man on the radio mentions that everyone died. Thus, it gives us an idea tha Walt did die in the house. So, this might stop the mystery surrounding his death.

The RJ also mentions a man is missing from the scene and it is none other than Jesse Pinkman. Anyone who gives information about him is asked to call the police. Jesse looks terrified as he listens to this news on the radio.

Watch the promo below:

El Camino is helmed by Vince Gilligan and it will be streaming on Netflix on October 11, 2019.

