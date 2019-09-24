Himansh Kohli Expresses His Current Feelings About Ex-Girlfriend Neha Kakkar

Actor Himansh Kohli and Singer Neha Kakkar had all eyes on them when they were in a relationship. There’s no doubt that the actor-singer duo indeed was one of the most loved and cutest couples till late last year when they decided to break off.

Post break up, Neha went through emotional trauma and the singer didn’t believe in hiding it from the world, as she had mentioned about going through depression a few months back on her Instagram story. On one side where the Manali Trance singer remained vocal about the breakup by writing about her broken heart, sharing sad quotes on Social media and speaking about the break up in interviews. But at the same time on other side Himansh believed in keeping mum.

However, in an interview to a leading tabloid Himansh stated the reason on why he decided to stay quiet and also spoke about his ex-flame.

As the Yaariyan actor in an interview to Hindustan Times said, “It has been a year now and looking back, I never felt like talking about it. Whatever happened has happened. I can’t change it now. I still respect and wish the best for her. In bad times, we don’t stop respecting each other. She’s a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. I just wish that she gets whatever she wants in life, and blessed with happiness and good health.”

When asked in interview whether he would be ok working with Neha in the future if he gets any project with her, the actor said, “Why not? Why will I say no to good work? If good offers come, as a professional, I will definitely work with her. Our song Oh Humsafar(2018) was a huge hit. People still say nice things about it. So I’ll never say no to working on an interesting project with Neha.”

On work front, Neha’s new song titled Odhani from Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China was released this morning and it has been garnering good response from the listeners.

Whereas, Himansh who was last seen on big screen in Sidharth Malhotra starret Ittefaq, is busy with his next Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi which also stars Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Kapur among others in major roles.

