Chhichhore Box Office: The Film Takes Another Leap Crossing Kaabil & Rustom

Chhichhore Box Office: The Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Sharma led film is having a very good hold at the Box Office even in 3rd week. The film earned 2.50 crores* on 3rd Monday taking the total to 127.73 crores* which is excellent for a film which took single digit opening.

Chhichhore has now crossed the lifetime business of Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil which earned 126.58 crores and Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom which earned 127.49 crores. The next targets of the film are Airlift (129 crores), Stree (129.67 crores), Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (133.04 crores) which will be surpassed in next couple of days or so.

Meanwhile, Varun Sharma who plays the character called Sexa in the film talked about being typecast for doing funny roles and how he doesn’t mind it.

“In today’s time it is a big task to be cast in good projects with good cast on a regular basis — so typecasting comes much later. I enjoy comedy. I genuinely like to make people laugh. It is one of the toughest things to do,” said Varun who has worked in a series of comedy films like Dolly Ki Doli, Dilwale, Fukrey Returns & Arjun Patiala.

“Today, almost everyone is busy. Everyone is so occupied that they hardly get time to laugh their fullest. So, I feel blessed that through the medium of cinema, I can bring a smile on someone’s face. Also, Comedy is the genre that has given me an acceptance and an identity. So, I don’t fear of getting typecast and I won’t stop doing comedy roles just because I have done too many.”

