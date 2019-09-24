Ranbir Kapoor To Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Gangubai Starring Alia Bhatt?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been in the news for quite some time now. From Inshallah getting shelved to starting a new project called Gangubai, he has been the center of attention all this while. Rumors has it that Alia Bhatt is approached for the same after Priyanka Chopra couldn’t allot her dates to the project.

Initially the movie was named as Heera Mandi and is based on a true story of Gangubai Kothewali. She was legendary brothel madame and is known for changing the face of Mumbai’s red light area, Kamathipura. Based on a book by Husain Zaidi, named as ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’ is one of the best sellers of all time. SLB bought the rights for the movie long back and has been planning this for a while.

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that Sanjay wants Ranbir Kapoor to do a small yet prominent role in the movie and said, “SLB wants Ranbir Kapoor to play a small but important part in the project. Although the movie will be headlined by Alia, it has some really interesting male characters – some who are against her and some who help her in her trade. Bhansali and Ranbir seemed to have ironed their differences and when the Bajirao Mastani director approached RK for the role, he took out time to hear it out. But he is yet to take a final call on the same.

He also spoke about the initial title and said, “It was titled Heera Mandi then. Now, it needs to be seen if they retain the same name. But Alia has been brought on board and she might start shoot for the same next month.”

Let’s hope if Ranbir gives his nod for SLB’s next. It would definitely be one interesting story to look forward to!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!