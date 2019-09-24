EXCLUSIVE! Shah Rukh Khan To Come With Emraan Hashmi In His Next?

Netflix’s Bard of Blood premieres on September 27, 2019 and the cast is busy with the promotions. The leading casts of the movie consists of Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Kirti Kulhari.

It’s based on book by Bilal Siddiqui and going to be Emraan’s debut in digital space. The series is produced by none other than the man himself, Shah Rukh Khan.

The trailer came around two months ago and created the right kind of buzz around the corner. In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, Emraan spoke about King Khan’s contribution to the series and said, “He was not only involved in the production but scripting also. He gave us suggestions about where we can modify it.” When asked if we can see this duo soon on big screen, the actor replied that, “I wouldn’t reveal the name but we were approached for a movie together; somehow things didn’t work out and we have to leave it. But you can surely expect the collaboration soon!”

Well, we couldn’t be more excited about SRK returning to big screen soon. We hope he announces something soon for his fans!

