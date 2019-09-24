EXCLUSIVE: The Family Man Season 2 With Manoj Bajpayee Is Happening

Amazon Prime’s latest Indian original The Family Man is doing very well as it’s being hailed by the netizens all over the country. The Raj & Krishna DK directed web show which stars Manoj Bajpayee ended on a high note and now the audience can’t wait for the season 2.

Since the first season of the show ended on a cliffhanger, people are feeling restless and anxious to see what happens next. We’ve exclusively heard from a close associate of The Family Man that season 2 of the show is happening for sure. However, he refused to divulge more details about it but we think this is great information, to begin with. Isn’t it?

Manoj Bajpayee who made his digital debut with The Family Man recently said that he waited patiently for the right show to make his digital debut.

“I am one of those actors who are constantly experimenting with choices. I did many short films that were released on digital platforms, and those narratives were quite unique. But I was waiting for the right kind of script to start my journey in the digital space. The web series is a new format in the entertainment business, and I wanted to do something different and interesting here,” Manoj told IANS.

While several acclaimed actors including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R. Madhavan, Vicky Kaushal and Pankaj Tripathi have worked in digital films and web-series, Manoj found The Family Man is the right choice for his digital debut.

“I wasn’t staying away from web series but patiently waiting for the right project. Let me tell you, ‘The Family Man‘ could have been an exciting show for any actors. I am very impressed by the way Raj and DK directed it.”

