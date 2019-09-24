War Box Office Pre Release Buzz (8 Days Before): A Volcano Ready To Erupt!

War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases. The film is now just 8 days away from release and here’s how it’s trending as far as the pre-release reach and buzz is concerned.

Reach

Action has always been one of the most loved genres among the Bollywood audience. With War, producer YRF offers them a high octane action film made on a great budget. From the star cast to the promos and music, everything has worked in the favour of the film.

War is like a volcano right now which is ready to erupt. Even 8 days before its release, the film has reached every nook and corner of the country and its reach is more than any film released this year.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 9/10.

Buzz

Apart from the huge budget, stylish action sequences, stunning star cast, exciting music, one more big factor that works in the favour of War is its release date. The film is releasing on a big national day and that makes it a must-watch for everyone who loves Bollywood cinema. The excitement to see Bollywood’s two of the biggest action and dancing stars Hrithik & Tiger opposite each other is at its peak and film is carrying a buzz like no film this year.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 8.5/10.

Stay Tuned for the final Buzz report of War which will be out next Tuesday.

