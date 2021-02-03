If you ask any Aamir Khan fan, they will tell you how difficult it is for them to wait for his movie. Recently Mr perfectionist was spotted in Jaipur, and everyone speculated that he was there for the shoot of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. But, reports stated that he was there to shoot for a special dance number for his long time friend Amin Hajee’s movie Koi Jaane Na.

Advertisement

Ever since this announcement was made, fans were eagerly waiting to see Aamir shake a leg. And, it looks like your wait is finally over. A video of the PK actor grooving with Elli AvrRam is going viral today. Keep scrolling further to have a look.

We have got our hands on an interesting leaked video from the sets of the film where Aamir Khan is seen dancing on a club number with Elli AvrRam. According to a source quoted in Pinkvilla, “Being a perfectionist that Aamir is, he rehearsed for the song for a few days with Bosco Martis’s team before shooting for the final number. A special club set was erected in Jaipur where the song has been filmed. The team is very excited about this one.” Check out the video below:

Koi Jaane Na is a psychological thriller that features Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead. Bhushan Kumar is being produced who will soon collaborate with Aamir Khan on the Gulshan Kumar biopic.

Reportedly, Aamir’s upcoming song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. The Dandal actor will be seen making a special appearance for a song after a very long time.

Aamir Khan did have interesting numbers in Secret Superstar and Delhi Belly, however, both these films were produced by the superstar himself.

Meanwhile, Aamir is busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, we’ll see him reunite with his 3 Idiots and Talaash co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn To Go Bald In Chanakya? Director Neeraj Pandey Answers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube