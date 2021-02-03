Back in 2018, Ajay Devgn had announced his biggie, Chanakya. To be helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film has its share of pre-release excitement as the actor will be seen playing the titular character in a period drama.

Initially, the project was scheduled to go on floors last year but COVID-19 played a spoilsport. Now, as everything is getting back on track, the director himself has confirmed that the film will kickstart by 2021’s end. Chanakya is amongst the big league project like Adipurush, which will be high on VFX and recently, the team completed the test shoot.

While speaking to Mid Day, Neeraj Pandey said, “We will begin shooting for Chanakya towards the year-end. I hope we can start hard prep soon. We did a VFX test (on the possible looks as Chanakya) in December, and the results were fantastic.” As per literature, Chanakya was bald in real life and Pandey was asked if Ajay Devgn would compromise his hair for the project. To this, Pandey said, “That’s trivial. With the kind of VFX and prosthetics that we have today, it won’t be necessary.”

Neeraj Pandey also shared a reason for casting Ajay Devgn for Chanakya’ role. He said, “Ajay is the most natural fit for the role. He brings intensity to his characters- something that was required for this part. We also needed someone with clear (intonation) and quality of speech.”

We agree on Pandey’s ‘intensity’ comment for Devgn and it will be a delight to watch him in another period drama after a super successful Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Speaking of other projects, Ajay will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India which will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. He is also the part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavashi. He also has Maidaan, Thank God and MayDay in the kitty.

