Malaika Arora shares her 'idea of candid'
Malaika Arora Shares ‘Fake’ Candid Pic (Photo Credit – Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is a blend of oomph and deep thinking in her new Instagram picture, which she posted on Tuesday.

In a set of three pictures, Malaika sits on the sofa in an oversized shirt paired with calf-length boots. She completes her look with minimum make-up and open hair.

“Look to the left, to the right, centre …. jus catch the light ?? @amuaroraofficial u have upped ur photography game??” Malaika captioned the image.

She tagged the image with “#myideaofcandid”.

