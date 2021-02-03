Malaika Arora is a blend of oomph and deep thinking in her new Instagram picture, which she posted on Tuesday.
Advertisement
In a set of three pictures, Malaika sits on the sofa in an oversized shirt paired with calf-length boots. She completes her look with minimum make-up and open hair.
Advertisement
“Look to the left, to the right, centre …. jus catch the light ?? @amuaroraofficial u have upped ur photography game??” Malaika captioned the image.
Trending
She tagged the image with “#myideaofcandid”.
Must Read: Leslee Lewis On Performing For A Live Audience Vs Online: “All We Look For Is Instant Reaction”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement