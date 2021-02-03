Malaika Arora is a blend of oomph and deep thinking in her new Instagram picture, which she posted on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In a set of three pictures, Malaika sits on the sofa in an oversized shirt paired with calf-length boots. She completes her look with minimum make-up and open hair.

Advertisement

“Look to the left, to the right, centre …. jus catch the light ?? @amuaroraofficial u have upped ur photography game??” Malaika captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She tagged the image with “#myideaofcandid”.

Must Read: Leslee Lewis On Performing For A Live Audience Vs Online: “All We Look For Is Instant Reaction”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube