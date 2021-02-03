Kangana Ranaut has become popular on social media for sharing a lot of political opinions. For the same reason, the actress’ tweets get polarised reactions. While a huge number of people support her, an almost equal number of people have also criticised her point of view.

Kangana is also quite vocal when it comes to speaking against so-called ‘Bollywood mafia’ and similarly, several Hindi film industry celebs also stand against her. Kubbra Sait is one of those many celebs who have often criticised the Queen actress for her political views.

Kangana Ranaut has been against the farmers’ protests since Day 1. And recently, when American singer Rihanna spoke in the farmers’ favour, Ranaut thrashed her as well. “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.” wrote the actress while quoting Rihanna’s tweet.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Now in her latest tweet, it seems Kubbra has again taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut. Though she didn’t take her name, the “Queen” reference in her tweet seems to be saying it all.

“Queen Queen Bula Ke Beda Gark Kar Dia Hai!” tweeted Kubbra in a tweet written in Hindi.

Queen Queen बुला बुला के बेड़ा गर्द कर दिया है! — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) February 2, 2021 Sorry it’s apparently गर्क 😁 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) February 2, 2021

After Kubbra’s tweet, netizens seem to be having quite some fun on the thread by sharing memes and jokes. Take a look:

Recently, the farmers’ protest in India has got huge support internationally. Not just Rihanna, even Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg talked in its favour. However, Kangana thrashed her as well by calling her dumb and a spoilt brat.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Greta tweeted early on Wednesday, according to India time.

Greta’s tweet came in reaction to a news piece on the CNN website that reads: “India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.”

Replying to Greta’s tweet, Kangana wrote on Twitter: “No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma… but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ?@GretaThunberg? who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school.”

