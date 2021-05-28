



Advertisement

Lady Gaga lives her mermaid fantasies in a tiny gorgeous blue bikini, in her new post on Instagram.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer posted two pictures in a blue tye-dye bikini. She is seen lying down by the pool with her back towards the camera.

Advertisement

For caption, Lady Gaga dropped the mermaid emoji, and the image currently has over 2.2 million likes.

Check out the post shared by Lady Gaga below:

Gaga is currently seen essaying a quirky cameo in the much-hyped Friends: The Reunion, which drops globally on May 27.

She sings the iconic ‘Smelly Cat’ with Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay in a sequence. Her melodious voice totally mesmerised but of course, there’s no other like Phoebe’s version!

The 104-minute reunion special is an unscripted show that brings back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as themselves, reliving their stint on the show as Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller respectively.

Among other cast members who make an appearance are Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Tom Selleck (Richard), and James Michael Tyler (Gunther), besides a host of celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, and Cara Delevingne making cameos appearances.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: The Office Fame John Krasinski Is Michael Douglas’ Pick For Playing Him In His Biopic, Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube