Godzilla vs Kong encouraged many film studios to come forward and release their films on the big screen. It’s proof that if something is worth experiencing on big screens, people will flock to theatres. Thankfully, A Quiet Place 2 has turned out to be another surprise success, proving cinemas are getting back on track after the pandemic.

A Quiet Place 2 has been there for two weeks in theatres in the United States. The horror film has already turned out to be a highly successful venture and is continuing its hold at ticket windows. The response is such that it has already surpassed Godzilla vs Kong in the domestic market.

At the end of last weekend, as we reported yesterday, John Krasinski’s latest release has surpassed the $100 million mark as it has made $108 million in the United States alone. It overtook Adam Wingard’s monster saga that is stuck at $99.6 million. Internationally too, the horror film has collected around $80 million.

A Quiet Place 2 has been made at an estimated budget of $60 million. It stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmond and others in key roles.

Coming to the box office update to F9 aka Fast & Furious 9, the Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer has $746,000 over the weekend in Korea, reports Variety. Even though the numbers on the lower side, the film with its overall collection of $18.9 million, has now become the highest-earning film in Korea.

