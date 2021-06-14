There’s a lot of things happening backstage for WWE. The latest we hear is about Samoa Joe’s possible return. If it doesn’t make your day exciting, AEW’s eyes on Aleister Black surely will. Scroll below to know more.

Starting first with Joe, the pro-wrestler was released on 15th April 2021 by WWE. Even though he was good in the commentary panel and had been part of the Wrestlemania 37 team too, it was his injuries that sidelined him from his main role of wrestling.

Post departure, Samoa Joe was expected to join either Impact Wrestling or AEW, but the latest report states that WWE is planning to bring him back in a wrestling role for NXT. Even though nothing has been confirmed yet, Joe might soon join the NXT brand.

The next to come from the pro-wrestling world is about AEW approaching recently released wrestlers Aleister Black and Braun Strowman. Interestingly, more than Strowman, the Tony Khan-led company is more interested in Black, given his potential to become a big star.

Mark Henry, who now works for AEW, made a big statement while speaking to TMZ Sports. He said that Braun Strowman is someone he would like to see on the main roster. Not just that, it’s learnt that Henry is even acting as a major force in bringing ‘the monster among men’ and Tony Khan together.

As of now, Strowman is bound by a 90-day non-compete clause which ends in August. Once he gets away with a clause, a concrete deal might come to light. Apart from Strowman, pro-wrestlers like Big Cass are among the big names AEW is eyeing on.

Stay tuned for more updates from the pro-wrestling world!

