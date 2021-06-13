Hollywood actor Jason Momoa and Dwayne Johnson have been friends for over 20 years. Fans have been hoping that the two to collaborate on a film for a long time but it didn’t happen. It seems the fan’s wish has been heard by the Aquaman star. Scroll down to know more.

Jason made his acting debut with the syndicated action drama series Baywatch: Hawaii. However, he gained popularity for his role as Khal Drogo in HBO’s Game of Thrones series. He is also well known for playing Aquaman in DC comics. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson has also joined DEU and will be playing Black Adam. Going by this, it may not be far from seeing them together on a screen. While there’s no official confirmation on that but the Aquaman star wants to make a film with Dwayne.

As per People Magazine, Jason Momoa has appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and spoke about his friendship with Dwayne Johnson. He also said that he wants to make a film with his friend ‘The Rock’.

The Aquaman star said, “We tried to get together and make a movie together but it’s just he’s way busier than I am and I’m pretty busy right now so, one of these days!” To which host Jimmy Fallon excitedly replied, “You HAVE to make a movie together!”

Jason Momoa then joked that it is definitely possible since Dwayne Johnson actually owes him a favour. He said, “We will! And it’s really cool because now he’s kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, ‘Yo!’ and I got him.”

For the unversed, back in April, the 41-year-old star helped Dwayne to celebrate his daughter Tiana Gia’s third birthday by sending a personalized video message from Aquaman, which was one of her favourite superheroes. In the celebratory video message, Momoa said, “I’m sorry I couldn’t be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too. I’ll see you soon, happy third birthday. Bye Jazzy, bye Tia, love you.”

