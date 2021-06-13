Game Of Thrones season 8 became the talk of the town for various reasons, and not all were merry. The most criticised of all, season 8 was said to be the worst finale that any show as magnum opus as GoT would get. Not to forget there were demands of remaking the final season. What added to the already existing heated fire was that one coffee cup, yes that damn cup and Emilia Clarke aka The Dragon Mother has decided to reveal who’s property it was once again.

If you haven’t already noticed or heard, there was literally a coffee mug which is allegedly a Starbucks one, was spotted in the episode Last Of Starks when all the living were celebrating their victory over the dead. Now we all know coffee wasn’t the choice of drink for the people in Westeros, and Starbuck definitely doesn’t date back that long ago. So clearly, this was a goof-up, no one will ever forgive the makers for. Emilia Clarke now says the mug belonged to creator Dan Weiss. Read on to know more about the same.

Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen aka The Dragon Mother from Game Of Thrones, was again asked about the coffee mug goof up, as it was right in front of her in the scene. As per Comicbook, this time around, she said it belonged to showrunner Dan Weiss and wasn’t hers. Clarke said, “It’s not Starbucks, spoiler,” Clarke said. “I’m going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you Dan Weiss.”

Meanwhile, in the past the Game Of Thrones actor on The Jimmy Fallon Show had said that the cup belonged to Conleth Hill, who plays Varys on the show. Emilia Clarke said, “Here’s the truth, We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so.”

Emilia Clarke explained why Conleth Hill did not come forward all this while. “He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed [like] the heat was very much on you,'” she says. “And I was like, ‘What?!’,” Clarke said.

Are you still angry with the coffee cup on Game Of Thrones? Let us know in the comments section below.

