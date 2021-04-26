William Morrissey aka Big Cass has surprised one and all in the pro-wrestling industry by making a shocking debut on Impact Wrestling. A few days back, Cass’ pics went viral in which he was looking in much better shape, and speculations were on regarding his WWE return. But guess what, he has opted for an ‘Impact’ful debut.

Big Cass is known for his partnership with Enzo Amore in WWE. The duo had a successful run and was much loved by the viewers. Unfortunately, Cass was dealing with some internal battles like anxiety, depression and alcoholism. He was released by the promotion on 18th June 2018. Reportedly, he was released due to public behavioural issues and disobeying the orders of Vince McMahon.

Coming back to the return of Big Cass, the 7-foot tall wrestler made his appearance on Impact’s Rebellion pay-per-view. Violent By Design was scheduled to fight Eddie Edwards, “Cowboy” James Storm, Chris Sabin and Willie Mack. In a shocking turn of events, Eric Young of Violent By Design was injured. He introduced Cass as his replacement.

Cass’ debut did surprise fans, but more than anything else, his transformation has left everyone stunned. Unlike his time in WWE, Cass looked in really good shape with his abs clearly visible. He looked much more shredded and conditioned.

See how fans reacted:

Big Cass is in Impact. You can’t teach that! #IMPACTRebellion — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) April 26, 2021

After bouts with severe depression and alcoholism. Big Cass has turned his life around. It's great to see him getting new opportunities.#IMPACTRebellion — Wrestling Jebus (@WrestlingJebus) April 26, 2021

why does big cass look yummy 😕 pic.twitter.com/fkOfHQBRkC — fapstofinn (@faps2finn) April 25, 2021

OH SHIT IT'S BIG CASS!!!#IMPACTRebellion — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) April 26, 2021

Big Cass looks like he’s in great shape! #IMPACTRebellion — 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) April 26, 2021

What are your thoughts on Big Cass making a debut in Impact Wrestling? Share in the comments.

