Contract signing has got all new hype thanks to AEW’s emergence as a big player. The latest ones to create excitement in the pro-wrestling world are former WWE stars Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. What’s next for them is the biggest question. Earlier, Tony Khan’s promotion was said to be favourite spot for them, but later, IMPACT Wrestling joined the options’ list.

Advertisement

Wyatt and Strowman’s release was among the most shocking ones for WWE fans. Several reasons were speculated, but nothing came out as a concrete one. After getting released from their dream company, the duo has been eagerly awaited by pro-wrestling fans. Unfortunately, things are still unclear.

Advertisement

Leaving behind AEW, IMPACT Wrestling was leading the race to bring Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman on their roster. As per credible sources, IMPACT had even initiated talks with both of them. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, no deal has been made yet.

For the unversed, Braun Strowman was spotted with IMPACT’s executive Scott D’Amore. Even ‘the monster among men’ gave a nod when asked about his discussions with the promotion. He was expected to make his debut at last weekend’s Bound For Glory 2021, but it didn’t happen. Fightful Select reports that despite indulging in talks, no contract has been signed.

The same thing goes for Bray Wyatt. As per the same report, IMPACT has been continuously making an extra effort to bring Wyatt on board. However, things are yet to move to the next stage. Amid all this, AEW is definitely a big player and could be successful in taking away Wyatt with them as Tony Khan is known to pay big for mainstream stars.

In the next few days, the picture is expected to get clear about what’s next for Wyatt and Strowman!

Must Read: WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar To Take Place Today! Here’s Where & When To Watch In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube