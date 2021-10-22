WWE’s show in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel 2021, has wrapped up and one must say, it was highly entertaining with quality stuff. As expected, two of the great wrestlers of their respective generations- Edge and Seth Rollins put on a 5-star match. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar too put up a good match, but wait, we’ll possibly see more of them.

Advertisement

Firstly, let’s talk about Edge vs Seth Rollins match. One of the most brilliantly built feuds of recent times ended with a much-deserved brutal contest. Trapped in a Hell in a Cell, two put up a blockbuster match and it did scare sh*t out of us with the kind of brutality it had. It was rated R superstar who won the contest after an exhausting fight with Rollins. Kudos!

Advertisement

Speaking of the main event of Crown Jewel 2021, the Universal Championship saw a good fight between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. It was great to see that Lesnar is still agile as f*ck despite a big gap. Thanks to Usos, Roman retained his title. But wait, that’s not it! It seems that the duo will still have their feud going as it’s still unclear who Paul Heyman is really supporting. Let’s see how the story progresses from hereon!

Check out the results of all other matches from Crown Jewel 2021:

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks for SmackDown Women’s Championship – Lynch retains her title

Big E (c) vs Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship – Big E retains the title

Xavier Woods vs Finn Balor for King of the Ring – We got a new champion, King Xavier

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley in No Holds Barred match – Goldberg wins!

Zelina Vega vs Doudrop for Queen of the Ring – Make way for your new Queen, Zelina

Randy Orton & Matt Riddle (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos for WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – RK Bro retains the titles

Mansoor vs Mustafa Ali – Mansoor wins

Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso (c) vs Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Usos retain the title

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Faced Trolls That Said “Why Do You Sound Like A Man”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube