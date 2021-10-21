



Miley Cyrus is a woman with many talents. From her acting career to her music, the singer has been vocal about being authentic when it comes to her work. Disney fans grew up watching her as Hannah Montana to turning into a pop singer. Cyrus has also received heavy criticism, especially after the release of her sensational song Wrecking Ball.

Recently, Miley posted a saucy photo of herself completely n*ked for the fall cover of a magazine. Apart from the sage-coloured feathered thing draped over her shoulders, Miley was completely n*de, covered only by a close-up photograph of her cleav*ge.

The cover is for the Interview magazine, for which she also spoke to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for a cover story. Miley Cyrus revealed the criticisms she has received over her low voice. “My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it’s always been about, ‘Why do you sound like a man? Where’s your f—ing falsetto, b—h? Why can’t you sing the high octave of ‘Party in the USA’ anymore?'” she said.