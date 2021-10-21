Advertisement
Miley Cyrus is a woman with many talents. From her acting career to her music, the singer has been vocal about being authentic when it comes to her work. Disney fans grew up watching her as Hannah Montana to turning into a pop singer. Cyrus has also received heavy criticism, especially after the release of her sensational song Wrecking Ball.
Recently, Miley posted a saucy photo of herself completely n*ked for the fall cover of a magazine. Apart from the sage-coloured feathered thing draped over her shoulders, Miley was completely n*de, covered only by a close-up photograph of her cleav*ge.
The cover is for the Interview magazine, for which she also spoke to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for a cover story. Miley Cyrus revealed the criticisms she has received over her low voice. “My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it’s always been about, ‘Why do you sound like a man? Where’s your f—ing falsetto, b—h? Why can’t you sing the high octave of ‘Party in the USA’ anymore?'” she said.
Check out the cover photo here:
Miley Cyrus continued, “My voice is how I represent myself. It’s how I express myself. I’ve worked with so many people who tell me, ‘We’re going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.’ You know, ‘falsetto’ is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means ‘false.'”
The singer further discussed with Lars Ulrich about her cover of Metallica’s hit song ‘Nothing Else Matters’.”This song means something to me on the deepest level,” Cyrus said and continued to say that she “felt free” while performing it.
Miley Cyrus further expressed that she didn’t have to sing the Metallica song “in the way that females are supposed to sing.” “You can hear that at the end of the song when I take the gloves off and just start flying. That part of the song really grabs people. It’s that lower register of my voice. So I’m grateful to have a song where I can lean into that,” she added.
