Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto is pregnant. Ever since her pregnancy announcement in June, she has been flaunting her baby bump. As her pregnancy news came as a surprise for many, she has now dropped yet another surprise by confessing that she is secretly married to her boyfriend Cory Tran.

For the unversed, Freida got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tran in November 2019 and she has been planning to get married since then. Even though Covid-19 pandemic created a setback in her plan that didn’t stop her from getting married.

Freida Pinto recently appeared on Kelly Clarkson‘s show and shared her exciting news that she and Cory Tran eloped at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California after the singer asked her how wedding planning was going. She said, “We’re already married! It’s a very romantic story if you must know. When we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding.”

ONLY actress then said, “But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we’d be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it. So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California]. Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding.”

“This was perfect,” Freida Pinto said. “It was absolutely perfect. We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap.”

Pinto and Cory Tran were initially spotted together in 2017. Two years later the two got engaged and shared the news on Instagram. She wrote, “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense.”

“You, my love, are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! 😂 All my love with all my heart ♥️.” Freida Pinto added.

