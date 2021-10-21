Sarah Jessica Parker is currently busy shooting for the revival series of Sex & The City ‘And Just Like That…’ and pictures of the same are going viral on the internet. The beauty plays the character of Carrie Bradshaw on the show and was spotted wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga on the sets and we are drooling over her extraordinary fashion sense!

Advertisement

Falguni Shane Peacock is one of the leading designers of our country and we couldn’t be more proud to see Parker donning their couture on the show.

Advertisement

In the pictures, Sarah Jessica Parker can be seen wearing a Fuschia pink and blue checkered lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock and accessorised it with floral maang teeka and donned a braid with fresh flowers tucked in the same.

For jewellery, Sarah Jessica Parker opted for a minimalistic look with just a pendant neckpiece, earrings and bangles. For makeup, she donned her signature Carrie Bradshaw look with smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips.

Take a look at her pictures here:

We can’t get over how pretty Sarah Jessica Parker is looking in Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga!

Young brides can take notes on how to rock a lehenga with so much finesse from Parker.

Meanwhile, Sex & The City is a hugely popular series and Sarah’s character of Carrie Bradshaw enjoys a massive fan following and not just that, her career trajectory changed after stepping into this role.

The original series aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004 with 94 episodes and six seasons. The show also starred Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) in pivotal roles alongside Parker.

What are your thoughts on Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a desi lehenga on the sets of Just Like That? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Is Kristen Stewart Up For Playing Joker To Robert Pattinson’s Batman? The Spencer Star Is Breaking Silence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube