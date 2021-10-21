The Batman universe is one of the most sought after dark places on Earth that all of us want to be. The proof of its wide popularity is the fact that there are three Batmans at the same time gearing up to grace the big screen in the same year. Robert Pattinson is all set to make his debut as the Cape Crusader in Matt Reeves directorial. Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are in The Flash. Amid this can you think of the Joker and if Kristen Stewart plays him?

Advertisement

Well, you cannot talk about Gotham and Batman without mentioning Joker. The Clown Prince Of Crime over the years has seen several iterations. Joaquin Phoenix and Jared Leto being the most recent. But the world stood still for a moment when fans across the globe asked for a woman to become the Joker and on top of that the name that was the most popular was none other than Kristen Stewart.

Advertisement

You read that right. There is a major audience that wants Kristen Stewart to become the Clown Prince Of Crime and spread menace in Gotham to only meet and irritate the Batman. Well, that also means meeting her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. Read on to know what the Spencer star has to say about the same.

Kristen Stewart is on kind of a promotional spree of her next Spencer that has already claimed its finesse at the Venice Film Festival. While talking about becoming Princess Diana in the fictional account, she was also asked about the fans’ demand for her to become Joker to Robert Pattinson’s Batman. She says she loves the gusto.

“I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote Spencer, from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

Asked if it was a definitive “no,” Kristen Stewart says, “Not ‘no,’ but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.” So you have your answer.

Meanwhile, Spencer is set to hit the screens on November 5, 2021.

Must Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Confesses They Have Big Shoes To Fill: “Chadwick Boseman Knew, Before Any Of Us…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube