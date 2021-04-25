WWE has been entertaining its fans for a long time now. The promotion established itself as a monopoly in the pro-wrestling world thanks to its loyal fan bases. India is amongst such countries that have been loyal in terms of viewership for the promotion. So, in order to capitalize on the big market and unexplored talent, the Vince McMahon company is taking some major steps in the country, and the latest is about signing Indian MMA fighter Sanjana George.

Advertisement

Yes, WWE has signed Sanjana George and she’ll be soon joining the Performance Centre for preparation. Overwhelmed with the offer, she thanked her coaches for all the guidance and has pledged of making India proud.

Advertisement

In a talk with Locker Room, Sanjana George said, “Big Thank you to everyone. Honestly, it’s just the beginning of lots and lots of hard work. Thank you all for the support and love. I hope to do my very best to keep you all entertained and proud. Thank you to all my coaches who helped me get stronger and better. Love to my family and friends and thanking God most of all for this new chapter.”

She even took to Instagram and informed of being signed by WWE. Have a look:

All the best Sanjana George on starting a new chapter in life!

Meanwhile, a couple of months back, WWE held Superstar Spectacle show that promoted Indian talent. It featured Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Guru Raaj, Jeet Rama and Sareena Sandhu. Interestingly, 7ft-2inch Giant Zanjeer and 7ft, tall Dilsher Shanky are trained under the supervision of former Hall Of Famer, The Great Khali. On the other hand, Jeet Rama has been a two-time Kushti National Heavyweight Champion and three-time winner of the Hind Kesari award.

Must Read: FRIENDS Last Episode: Jennifer Aniston’s Flowing Tears, Matt LeBlanc Started Smoking Again, A Friend Who Couldn’t Cry – Here’s What Happened After It All Ended!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube