After telling you how the FRIENDS reacted after shooting the last episode, we’re here with another interesting trivia. This is about a ‘special person’ missing from the finale taping and where did the cast party before the show’s finale. This is also for Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt fans, so stick to your seats as this is going to be a rollercoaster ride.

So, starting with which ‘special person’ was missing from the taping of the finale – it’s none other than Brad Pitt. Being the co-founder of the very prestigious I Hate Rachel Green Club and David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller’s buddy, Brad was invited to be a part of the taping.

The final taping happened in January 2004 (and the final episode aired on 6th May of the same year), when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married. So, Brad was, of course, on the ‘special’ guestlist visiting on the final day of the shoot. But, Brad didn’t want any spoiler to ruin the last episode, and he wanted to watch it at his comfort. FRIENDS’ co-creator David Crane revealed to People that Brad asked him not to tell him anything about what’s happening in the last episode.

The other rumours also stated Brad Pitt was busy filming Mr & Mrs. Smith during the time the last episode was being shot. While this story is for some other day, the conclusion here is Brad didn’t make it to the taping.

Now, coming to the exciting portion of where did our FRIENDS party for the last time while still being a part of the show? The party happened at Pitts, aka Brad, Jennifer’s Beverly Hills mansion (costing $13.5 million) four days before the final episode aired.

The cast and crew were welcomed with the ‘vintage bottles’ of Haut-Brion wine, which has an emotional connection with everyone. This was the wine which producer of FRIENDS, Kevin S. Bright, gifted the cast when they were starting the show. Getting emotional about this, Bright told people, “It was closure for all of us.”

