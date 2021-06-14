One has to really grow the thickest skin if they want to step in the shoes of Amber Heard, who is the most hated actor on the Internet right. What movement began with Johnny Depp’s Libel Trial refuses to subside, and many have been asking for her exit from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. But while all that hate remains, that is not stopping her from conquering what she aims for.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Amber’s presence in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in itself is questioned for a year now. Fans of Johnny Depp and the ones who feel the world has been partial towards him want Heard to be thrown out from the DC saga. But while that continues to be spoken about, the latest reports claims that the sequel to the Atlantis drama is making her one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Read on to know everything you should about the trending update of the day.

Advertisement

It isn’t a hidden fact that the success of Aquaman did turn out to be profitable for everyone involved in the team. This also means, that there had to be a potential hike in the remuneration Jason Momoa and Amber Heard took home. But now if the reports in We Got This Covered are to go by Amber has taken a heftier amount than enough to make her sit on the throne of the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.

Daniel Richtman, the intel, says that Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will put her on the list. The intel doesn’t give any figures to his speculations. But as per the report, the first film gave Amber Heard at least $5 million upfront, and the numbers in the sequel must have doubled up to $10 Million.

But if she wants to be the highest-paid, she has to take home at least $15 to $20 million, looking at the actresses already sitting on the list.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Batman: Warner Bros Is Upset As The Robert Pattinson Starrer Goes Over Budget Due To Extensive Stunt Work?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube