Nothing can change the fact that Robert Pattinson starrer and Matt Reeves directed The Batman is one of the most highly affected films due to the pandemic. With not just the initial halt of 6 months, the team had to stop work multiple times. In this case, the budget of the film must have taken a toll, and the latest reports suggest that something from the whole process has left Warner Bros unhappy. Stay with us if you want to know what that is.

For the unversed, The Batman, which was being shaped up for a long time, went on floors in January 2020. After facing multiple hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was finally able to wrap up by March 2021, which was a lot of time. And while the earlier reported budget of $100 Million must have reached new heights already, the stunts seem to have put Warner Bros in some serious tension. Read on to know everything you should about this update of the day.

There have been several rumours already floating about The Batman that stars Robert Pattinson. The wildest of all said that Warner Bros was not happy with the first cut of the movie that Matt Reeves prepared for them after wrapping up the shoot in March. While there is no confirmation on that as of yet, there is a new in the mainstream. As per We Got This Covered, a new leak on Reddit is claiming that the extensive stunt work is said to be the reason behind the increase in budget and has left the Warner Bros bosses unhappy.

This rumour too is to be taken with a pinch of salt since none of the last were confirmed, nor the effects were visible. With that, most recently the climax of The Batman made headlines, as the same portal said it is a devastating one. As per the report, Gotham will be flooded and the bad men will rule the devastated city, which will wait for its saviour. Giving way to a sequel to the film.

