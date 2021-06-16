The Kardijenners never fail to grab headlines and shock all their fans. Something that everyone is always interested to know about is their love life. The one sister whose love life is quite exciting these days is Kendall Jenner, who may have found her match in NBA star Devin Booker. These two have sparked romance rumours since last Spring.

The latest buzz is that Kendall may be quite serious about Devin and may take the next plunge. Whoa! Isn’t that exciting? Well, keep scrolling further to know more.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, a source close to Kendall Jenner has revealed that the diva is usually quite private about her love life, but of late, she has been showing social love to her man in recent months. And this, according to the source, is a very significant sign that the diva is in love.

“The fact that Kendall Jenner is being so public about things says everything. If she wasn’t serious, she’d never do that. She takes her time. It takes her a long time to trust,” the source continued. “But it’s been more than a year now, and he’s consistently shown up for her. She’s very happy and definitely very proud. He’s such a huge talent, and he’s only getting better with her by his side, which obviously feels good.”

However, the source also made it clear that even though she is head over heels in love, she has her priorities set. “As happy as Kendall is with Devin, she’s still very independent; she has a very full and busy life. It’s not just that she’s busy with work; she’s very tight with her friends,” added the source. “Spending time with them is a big priority for her, so having a boyfriend that has his own passion and his own busy schedule works best for her. It gives her the space she needs.”

Another source says, “Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have kept it very simple and have made sure not to make their relationship a spectacle,” the source shared. “They both want what is best for each other because that improves them as a couple. He is knee-deep in the playoffs right now, and his Suns are doing amazing.”

“It helps that things are right with Kendall and there is no drama in their relationship [so] he doesn’t bring to work any bad vibes from home…or vice versa. They are just in a very good zone with each other and are continuing to make sure that doesn’t change by adding any unneeded drama. All good vibes only between them.”

