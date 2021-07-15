Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted spending quality time with her 16-year-old daughter Zahara by going on a shopping date. They visited the popular clothing store Fred Segal in West Hollywood, California.

Angelina wore a stylish yet comfortable outfit consisting of a long-sleeved black top, dark-colored jeans, and black boots while Zahara wore a long-sleeved white button-down top, black shorts, and white sneakers.

The Mother and daughter duo looked stunning and rocked their outfits which made the heads of the onlookers turn. Both of them wore face masks that matched their tops and carried purses and bags. Jolie wore her long locks down to the top and did not give attention to the nearby cameras as they made their way to the store.

Angelina Jolie was photographed shopping before at The Grove in Los Angeles as well. She was joined by her son and her brother. She rocked another casual outfit consisting of a long black dress under a long tan trench coat and brown slip-on shoes while Zahara matched in a white short-sleeved top under a tan dress with spaghetti straps and white sneakers.

While her son Pax wore a white graphic T-shirt, grey pants, and white sneakers and added a black baseball cap. The fans of Angelina Jolie have called her a fashion icon making her casual outfits for casual outings look fashionable.

Jolie got a divorce from her ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016 and since then both of them have been in a lengthy custody battle, with the actress wanting sole custody and Brad fighting for joint.

