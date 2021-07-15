One has to be really strong-headed and thick-skinned to be James Gunn, who has literally seen a movement against him and one for him. The filmmaker back in 2018 became one of the most hated celebrities and was not just criticized by fired from his job. On the rim of starting work on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, he was told to step down and leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe right away.

If you are unaware of the row that literally dominated all mainstream headlines, James Gunn was fired from directing Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2017, after a number of people resurfaced his old tweets where Gunn made jokes about Pedophilia and r*pe. This clearly did not go well with many sections, but his Guardians team was with him all the time. The filmmaker now opens up on the day Kevin Feige broke the news to him, and how he became fodder for cancel culture.

As per The New York Times interview, James Gunn talking about the day he was fired from Marvel said, “I called Kevin the morning it was going on, and I said, ‘Is this a big deal?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know.’ That was a moment. I was like, ‘You don’t know?’ I was surprised,” Gunn recalled. “Later he called me — he himself was in shock — and told me what the powers that be had decided.”

“It was unbelievable. And for a day, it seemed like everything was gone. Everything was gone,” James Gunn continued. “I was going to have to sell my house. I was never going to be able to work again. That’s what it felt like.”

Then the Guardians Of The Galaxy Filmmaker was also asked if he feels he fell prey to the ‘Cancel Culture’. James Gunn said, “It’s such a bigger issue than that. Because cancel culture also is people like Harvey Weinstein, who should be canceled. People who have gotten canceled and then remain canceled — most of those people deserved that.”

James Gunn explained, “The paparazzi are not just the people on the streets — they’re the people combing Twitter for any past sins. All of that sucks. It’s painful. But some of it is accountability. And that part of it is good. It’s just about finding that balance.”

