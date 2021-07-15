Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who got married recently in July in Oklahoma, are not slowing down after the “I do”. The newlyweds are hoping to expand their family now that they are officially husband and wife.

After their dream-like wedding officiated by Carson Daly on an Oklahoma ranch. The couple has decided to take the next step in their lives together.

According to a source, “Gwen and Blake are talking about having a baby and exploring that”. The source continued, “It’s no secret that Gwen wants a daughter; she’s spoken very publicly about it, and having a baby is something that she and Blake have discussed,” reports Hollywood Life.

Gwen Stefani shares three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. But the couple wants to have a child of their own.

The source said, “Blake considers himself a father to her children but would really love a biological child of his own”. Another source added, “Gwen absolutely loves being a mom to her three boys, but she also thinks it would be incredible to have a little girl. There are a few different ways they can go about this, but the discussion is definitely on the table.”

On father’s day, Gwen Stefani shared a post on Instagram dedicated to Blake, that read, “happy father’s day to the most generous patient loving funny guy I know – we love u so much Blake Shelton gx”.

Time will tell what the future holds. “She knows her age is a factor, but that’s not stopping her. She’d really like a girl and always has. She feels like it would complete her family,” the source said. “Their friends would not at all be surprised to see it happen and they are exploring all ways to do this. They’re wasting no time waiting.”

